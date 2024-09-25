Gee-Gees Soccer: Women leave first loss behind and show up against TMU

Gee-Gees

Gee-Gees now tied with Nipissing for first in division

The U of O women’s soccer team played against the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold this past Sunday. The Gee-Gees, who are ranked second nationally, secured a victory after losing their first game of the season the day prior to the University of Toronto. Ottawa locked in their win with four goals and a powerful performance by a Allana Oriente.

The game started with the U of O offence applying pressure right off the bat, showcasing their strong offence and impressive speed with both their wings, Oriente and Jenna Matsukubo.

Within the first half, the aggression between both teams could be spotted from miles away, and the desperation to score the first goal of the match was seen across the Gee-Gees’ faces.

Fourth-year Ottawa defender Maya Smith scored the first two goals of the game. “It felt great,” said Smith postgame. “I’m not usually one to score, so getting two today felt really good, especially after the loss.”

However, as time passed and TMU struggled to make any progress on the way to the Gee-Gee’s goal, desperation and frustration were increasing.

Ottawa seemed to lose its cohesive play. Maybe the frustration from the blue and gold team was rubbing off, but the connection for which Ottawa is famous was disappearing before our eyes; balls were up in the air, and passes were left to be intercepted. Due to the game’s physicality, numerous calls were made, yet TMU lacked the benefit of the multiple calls that were made in favour of the team from our country’s capital.

In the second half of the game, U of O cleared themselves of any frustration they had displayed 15 minutes before. “Coming off the loss, we were tense and a bit nervous,” noted Smith. “Definitely stepping up into the second half, we were more comfortable with each other.”

This was absolutely proved right by the third goal for the Gee-Gees, which came right at the beginning of the second half by Matsukubo, who just minutes later assisted Cassandra Provost to score the last goal for the team, and Provost’s seventh goal of the season.

The Bold attempted to equal the score, but Natalie Moynihan scored just one goal, ending the goal fever for the remainder of the match. However, the spectators could notice the tension between the Bold and Ottawa’s audience, who encouraged the lack of calls in favour of the Bold.

After a competitive weekend hosted by the Gee-Gees, they are tied with this Friday’s rival, Nipissing, for the top spot on the OUA East leaderboard. Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. at Matt Anthony Field; tickets are 7$ and with that comes an evening of competitive soccer secured.

Author Ana Sofia de la Parra Ana is a fourth year Sociology and Feminist & Gender Studies student with a love for sports, writing, and everything in between. She has played various sports throughout her life, and has encountered a passion for reporting on them as well as spreading the fun and competitiveness that arises from them.