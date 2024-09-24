Gee-Gees Soccer: Women suffer first regular season loss in two seasons

Gee-Gees

“Probably a wake up call for us. Teams in our conference are good. They’re capable of getting results on any day”

On Saturday at Matt Anthony Field the undefeated Gee-Gees women’s soccer team took on the Toronto Varsity Blues in what was sure to be a great matchup. After a hard fought match from both teams, it would be the Blues who would win the game 1-0, handing the Gees their first regular season loss in over two years.

First Half:

The Gees started out the first half controlling the ball and tiring out the Toronto’s players. The stellar front three of Cass Provost, Jenna Matsukubo, and Allana Oriente matched up against Toronto’s five back defensive position which proved to be tough, making the Gees defence opt for several long through balls from the Gees to try and break the defense of Toronto.

In the 22nd minute Matsukubo made a great pass to Provost who scored, but unfortunately the pass was made outside the play and the goal was called back. Shortly after in the 24th minute, Gees forfeited a handball one inch outside the box, but Toronto missed the free kick opportunity shooting it slightly wide of the post. During the first half, it was Gees goalkeeper Cassidy Joslin fending off great shot attempts, and keeping away Toronto’s corner kicks. As the half came to an end, the score remained even at 0-0.

Second Half:

Starting the second half, coach Johnson subbed in Nibo Dlamini to assert more offensive pressure in hopes to break through Toronto’s stubborn five back. In the 69th minute, Sabrina Mangiaracina crossed the ball into Provost who almost scored from an impressive first-time volley, but was saved by Toronto’s keeper.

A minute later it would be the Blues Hannah Harkin to score first, making the score 1-0, putting the pressure on for the Gees to maintain undefeated status. In the 75th minute, the Gees were granted a freekick from the left-side wing, Dlamini played it in, and it was Eva Bouity who had the header but put it just over the crossbar.

With less than 25 minutes of play remaining, the game was getting chippy, and it was time for a more attacking playstyle from the Gees. Coach Johnson subbed back on the offensive threat Oriente. With time running out in the final minutes, the Gees were desperate for a goal. In extra time, the Gees were granted a freekick in close range of the Toronto goal, but no threat came from the kick. Sadly, the Gees were defeated after a hard fought 90 minutes of soccer.

The Gee’s now have one loss on the season, it was their first regular season loss in two years, and the first loss overall since losing to Western at the U SPORTS national championships last November. The Toronto five back proved to be successful in holding off the Gee’s generational offensive talent.

Coach Steve Johnson’s remarks of the match were “I think we have to be a little bit better in trying to exploit the wings, as well as getting some midfielders on the bow a bit more with more time.”

Johnson also talked about how the team will use the loss to refocus. “[This was] probably a wake up call for us. Teams in our conference are good. They’re capable of getting results on any day. We have to get ready for tomorrow’s game against TMU. I don’t think it’s going to be any easier tomorrow than it was today … I think our players tried their best, but [that] wasn’t always what is needed.”

The team will host two more home games — against TMU and Nipissing — before heading back on the road to finish the regular season.

