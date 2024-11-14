Gee-Gees Volleyball: Women split weekend at TMU

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gee-Gees seeked revenge after defeat on Day One

Day One

On Thursday, the women’s volleyball team did not change history and lost against Toronto Metropolitan University. With TMU having the advantage of the home court, the Toronto team set itself as the lead winner in this rivalry. However, the beginning of this match was not betting on history being right.

The Gee-Gees started strong in the first set with 17 kills, led by third-years, Nicole Hildebrand, Audrey Odigie and Christine Hachokake, which overpowered the Bold’s nine kills — dominating the scoreboard and securing their first 25-point victory.

The second set started, and TMU was not as naïve this time and secured their victory while only allowing the Gee-Gees to score 14 points in comparison to the 25 the blue and gold scored. The Bold racked up 13 kills led by Hannah Bella, Scarlett Ginger and Jia Lonardi; resulting in the U of O’s season-worst 19.4 hitting percentage. The second set inspired set number three, resulting in a TMU victory of 17-25.

However, honourable mention should go to team leader Odigie and second-year Camryn Giddens who maintained the team’s points by acing their serves and applying insane pressure on TMU.

The fourth set came to tie the game, with the garnet and grey obtaining the needed 25 points. However, it wasn’t due to the larger number of kills from the team, but the aces, as Odigie secured them, and blocks which Lilianne Boucher-Pfliger, Janae McKay, and Maxim Langevin, who were incredibly made. Additionally, the team came up from the low hitting percentage from set two to triple it and make this set’s percentage 27.9.

With a packed home crowd and tremendous energy on the court, TMU won the fifth set, making it the final game of this match against the University of Ottawa’s volleyball team.

Throughout the game, various stats were seen, making this a hard and interesting battle. With Ottawa leading in the blocks and aces categories, the Garnet and Grey played a defensive game. However, with 82 digs, 61 kills, and 60 assists, the Bold held superiority in the offensive zone of the sport.



Day Two

On Friday, Ottawa strapped back up, and made a comeback, beating and breaking their loose-filled history against TMU. The Ottawa Gee-Gees killed the Bold and blue 3-2 to their knees, starting from an early 2-0 set defeat.

The garnet and grey showcased a difference in their defensive style of play, and went all offence, winning 26-24 in the first set and then achieving a 10 point difference in the second set with 25-15, a 35.3 hitting percentage, and outstanding performance by Odigie.

Ottawa had a downfall after the first two sets in which Toronto Metropolitan managed to change the game and tried to get back on track to secure a win, obtaining the lead in set three (25-19) and four (25-21).

The fifth and final set of the game was not as contested as expected with TMU trailing by a 10-7 score, yet with seven kills, one more than U of O they managed to tie the match. A terrific offensive performance by the Gee-Gees and a bad final serve by TMU’s Darcie Buchanan would give the University of Ottawa’s team the victory they needed to continue their season with an adrenaline push.



Make sure to catch their next games against York University on Friday and Saturday, on OUA.TV.

Author Ana Sofia de la Parra Ana is a fourth year Sociology and Feminist & Gender Studies student with a love for sports, writing, and everything in between. She has played various sports throughout her life, and has encountered a passion for reporting on them as well as spreading the fun and competitiveness that arises from them.