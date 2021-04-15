Guillaume Pépin taken 11th overall in CEBL draft by Ottawa BlackJacks

Gee-Gees

Gee-Gee to continue representing Ottawa in the pros

The Ottawa BlackJacks used their second-round pick in the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) draft to select Guillaume Pépin, a star player on the University of Ottawa men’s basketball team roster.

Taken 11th overall by the BlackJacks, Pépin will continue to represent the capital city at the professional level.

“Being drafted in the CEBL is super exciting!”

“Being able to get exposure at the professional level and being able to compete with big names and pro players is such an exciting experience and I can’t wait to see how I’ll do,” said Pépin.

As a Gee-Gee, Pépin has familiar faces waiting for him in the BlackJacks program, including James Derouin and Michael L’Africain who coached Pépin at the U of O.

BlackJacks assistant coach, Fabienne Perin-Blizzard, praised Pépin for his athletic abilities and shooting skills.

“[Pépin] is just an all around athlete,” Perin-Blizzard said.

“He can shoot the ball really well, he picks things up very quickly, and it doesn’t take much for him to make the modifications he needs to.”

While Pépin is from Montreal, he has spent his university career playing for the University of Ottawa, and is eager to continue playing in the city.

“Being drafted by the Ottawa team is really cool, and being able to represent the city is a blessing and something really special.”

“Getting an Ottawa kid is a big deal, we talk about community and we’ve been talking about keeping players at home,” Perin-Blizzard added.

Being drafted into the CEBL is only a milestone in what Pépin looks to accomplish.

“This is a great opportunity to see where I am and what I need to work on in order to be part of the next level and succeed,” Pépin said.

“I am so grateful and blessed.”