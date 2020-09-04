Montpetit Hall and Minto Sports Complex facilities to reopen on Sept.9

Sports

Number of new procedures will be in place to protect students and staff from COVID-19

The University of Ottawa’s Recreation and Wellness service will be reopening the Health and Lifestyle fitness centre located in Minto Sports Complex, the Montpetit pool, Montpetit Hall and the Montpetit fitness centre (for personal training and group classes only) on Sept.9.

A number of new procedures will be in place to protect students and staff from COVID-19. Students who wish to access any of the facilities will be required to fill out the COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Masks will be required in all facilities but will but students will be allowed to remove them while performing an exercise. As usual, students will be asked to disinfect a machine after using it and of course, physical distancing will be a must for all who wish to use the facilities.

Students who wish to use the facilities will be required to register online before showing up to the facility in person. Students can only book one workout per day, and workouts are limited to 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Swimmers will also have to register online for the right to use the pool at Montpetit Hall. There will be a maximum of only four swimmers per lane, if swimmers need to rest they will be asked to exit the pool. Physical distancing is required at all times, masks must be worn everywhere but in the pool. Lockers will not be available.