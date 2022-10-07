Playoff birth for the Gee-Gees soccer team

Gee-Gees

THE GEE-GEES FACED ONTARIO TECH AND LAURENTIAN THIS WEEKEND

With a playoff birth well within their grasp, the University of Ottawa was looking to secure their spot in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs, taking on Ontario Tech and Laurentian in a pair of home games. This marks the third week in a row that the Gee-Gees play twice in a week.

The team is currently ranked second in the country, surpassing Queen’s University, but behind the University of British Colombia, who are currently undefeated with ten wins and one draw on the season.

This weekend, the Gees looked to build off strong performances against Carleton last week when they outscored them 7-0 over a pair of matches. The Gee-Gees look to improve their five-game win streak against Ontario Tech and Laurentian, who have both struggled, only getting one win a piece on the season thus far.

Ontario Tech and Laurentian both have displayed leaky defences conceding 21 goals in 8 games and 19 in 6, respectively. Forwards like Olivia Allen will be excited to play Ontario Tech, as she scored a hat trick last time these teams faced off in September.

The Gees will also look to keep up their formidable defence that has only allowed one goal in their previous six matches. That is in part due to the improving play of center-back partners Kayla Kyle and Maya Smith. They have been forces with and without the ball, forcing turnovers out of opponents and then helping to spring counterattacks with their distribution.

The Gee-Gees’ first match was Friday at 7 p.m., which they won 6-0. They’re back on the field on Sunday at 1 p.m., with both matches being played at Matt Anthony Field.

The Gee-Gees also partnered with the Pride Center for the Friday game, where there was a drag show performance at half-time.

