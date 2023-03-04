Rookie profile: Meghan Kociancic

Gee-Gees

Kociancic has fit in well as a first-year setter

Meghan Kociancic, a rookie setter for the Gee-Gee’s women’s volleyball team, was drawn to the high pace and organized environment shown on the team. Kociancic expressed her gratitude for the coaching staff of the Gee-Gees team as she left her post-secondary career up to fate. She believes that if she had not received an offer from the team, she wouldn’t be continuing her athletic career this coming year.

Her career dates back to 13U volleyball with the Pakmen Volleyball Club, where she played recreational league volleyball until 18U before committing to the University. Previously, she was introduced through a mini-camp series run by the club that she attended at 11 years old through her older brother.

Her coaching staff, including Jeff Chung, helped Kociancic develop intensity in her game, footwork skills, and setter-specific training which pushed her game further. She was a part of the Team Ontario program through the summer of 2021, where her knowledge of game tape review developed.

Kociancic has always been motivated to be the best she can be, citing her mantra to “be a better version of yourself today than you were yesterday,” working to play aged up in leagues and on her high school team. Kociancic was a starting setter on the St. Marcellinus Secondary School’s women’s senior team since her grade 9 season, where they made OFSSA, advancing to the gold medal game and winning silver.

Like many high school students, Kociancic dealt with a switch to virtual workouts due to the pandemic and the suspension of sports. She found herself isolated from the rest of her team, responsible for her individual workouts and mobility. She was team captain for her 17U and 18U club teams, where she attempted to build team spirit even when the team could not train together, through team bonding, group strength and conditioning, and weekly yoga.

With a return to the court, Kociancic returned to playing, finishing out her club and high school volleyball career. After attending a Canadian University showcase, Kociancic connected with the head coach of the Gee-Gees team, Lionel Woods, and head assistant coach, Kaly Soro, and instantly felt connected to the idea of being a Gee-Gee. Her rookie visit to campus solidified this even further.

“As soon as I drove into the city, it felt like I belonged there,” said Kociancic.

A rookie practice and connecting with past alumni validated Kociancic’s decision even further, with the team’s efficient gameplay, organized offence, and seeing how the team functions together. A combination with her academic opportunity to study biomedical science and the chance to play Gee-Gees volleyball was an offer Kokiancic couldn’t pass up.

The Gee-Gees are currently 4-11 in the season, Kociancic has contributed to each of the team’s performances, playing 33 sets in 15 games.

