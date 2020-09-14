RSEQ cancels all sanctioned sports programming until Dec. 31, 2020

Sports

RSEQ follows other U Sports leagues in cancelling 2020 sports events

On Sept. 14, 2020, the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) announced the cancellation of all sanctioned sports programming for the fall semester.

The decision to cancel all RSEQ university-sanctioned sports programming until Dec. 31, 2020, follows the decision made by other U Sports leagues, including the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) who made their announcement in June.

As per the press release, the decision regarding some activities will be at the discretion of a team’s respective university.

“To keep student-athletes engaged, members of the RSEQ university sector will permit activities involving at least two different teams in the following sports: cross-country, golf, and soccer—thus giving universities the flexibility to evolve at their own pace and with their own realities,” reads the announcement.

“However, due to universities level of risk management, no inter-team activities will be permitted in football and rugby.”

Various Gee-Gees teams participate in RSEQ and are directly affected by the announcement. Many athletes have continued to train and prepare, eagerly waiting for the news of when they would be able to hit the field for a shortened season.

“As athletes, we can only control what’s in front of us,” said James Flemming, a player on the Gee-Gees men’s rugby team. “I respect the RSEQ for taking the time and trying to make things work for us.”

“For the graduating vets, this is a great time to channel their energy into giving back to the program and getting the younger players ready to rock. The idea is to get better no matter what the circumstance, even if it’s unfortunate.”

RSEQ will announce their decision regarding winter sports programming on Oct. 15.