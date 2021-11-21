Sports

Sports Confessional: Gee-Gees Father and Sons orders

FNS burger
*Homer Simpsons food craving sounds*. Photo: Hailey Otten/Fulcrum
Reading Time: 2 minutes

What’s your favourite Father and Sons order?

As a University of Ottawa student, I feel that there is some sort of spell put on us that makes us go to Father and Sons for literally any occasion. 

Tough day at work and need a brew? Father and Sons. Hungover from the night before and need a cheap, balanced breakfast? Father and Sons. Absolutely nothing happened but you want a bite or a drink (or both)? Father and Sons. 

And, as a student-athlete, I would say that my post-practice need for a drink means a trip to Father and Sons. But, since Father and Sons is also a convenient distance from my house and the Fulcrum office, I can’t get through my day without the urge to drop in. 

Honestly, the amount of my money Father and Sons has taken should be a crime. 

Not just mine: my boss’ and plenty of Gee-Gees athletes have spent a fair amount of time at Father and Sons, and here are their favourite orders. 

Cole Newkirk, a second-year to the Gee-Gees basketball team, goes for hot and honey wings. 

“No other wings can compete with them,” Newkirk said. 

From the women’s basketball team, Brigitte Lefebvre-Okankwu is someone who makes the best out of her breakfast order. 

“Breakfast special, scrambled, bacon, and extra home fries with extra seasoning,” Lefebvre-Okankwu said. 

Extra seasoning is definitely a high-IQ play. Definitely, something I’ll try next time I get home fries. 

Gee-Gees cheerleader, Reese Handley, enjoys the breakfast special as well. 

“I love breakfast, and I feel like it gives me the best variety of breakfast foods,” Handley said. 

Dante Lafontaine, a veteran on the men’s ultimate team, has quite the sophisticated dinner order. 

“I’ve tried almost everything,” Lafontaine said, landing on the “buffalo chicken caesar wrap with a pint of Belgian Moon.” 

And, in case you were wondering, “my favourite appetizer is the buffalo cauliflower.” Our EIC: the breakfast steak cooked medium rare with no eggs, extra home fries. 

Now, I must ask, what’s your favourite menu item at Father and Sons? 

Related Articles

Sports

Question of the Week

Have you seen our new Fulcrum covers in our newstands on campus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Our Latest Issue

Most Popular

Now Tweeting

Now Tweeting