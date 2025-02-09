Super Bowl LIX preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles, round two

Pro Sports

Patrick Mahomes will once again grace — or, if you're a Bills fan, intrude upon — viewers screens at this year's Super Bowl.

The 59th Super Bowl takes place in New Orleans and kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

It’s that time of year where friends and family link up with fast food restaurants and delectable home cooked potlucks to tune into the most watched sports game in North America, the Super Bowl. After a wild NFL playoffs only the two strongest teams remain.

With the strong teams of the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and the Detroit Lions being knocked out, only the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain.

Super Bowl LIX is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles are looking for revenge, where Kansas City is looking to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

The almighty Patrick Mahomes is laying out a pretty good legacy, and undoubted case as a Hall of Fame candidate, backed up by a strong offensive core in Taylor Swift’s man Travis Kelce, the rowdy running back coming off injury Isiah Pacheco, and the speedy rookie receiver sensation Xavier Worthy.

The Chiefs are protectedby a defence which allowed only 19.2 points a game with stars like defensive end George Karlaftis, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and the strong cornerback duo of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

If only they weren’t facing the Eagles, led by a prime Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, a combo that could combine for 300 rushing yards if they pleased. With passing options of the red hot tight end Dallas Goedert, and wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Hurts is set for high passing and rushing yards.

Complomented by the Eagles number-one rated defense in the NFL that allows only 17.8 points per game, and the least number of passing yards, the lockdown lineup of two rookie cornerback sensations in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — and the plowing linebackers Zach Baun and Nakobe Dean their defence is no joke.

It will be another chess match between Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and the great Andy Reid, who has been in charge of the Chiefs since 2013, while he previously was the head coach of the Eagles for more than a decade. So if there’s anyone who knows Eagles football and winning Super Bowls it’s Coach Reid.

