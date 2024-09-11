Tickets for Panda Game on sale

Gee-Gees

Use code PANDA24 to access seats

General admission tickets for the 55th annual Panda Game went on pre-sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.! The Oct. 6 clash between the Gee-Gees and the Ravens will determine who takes home the beloved Pedro the Panda trophy.

Buy your tickets here, use the offer code PANDA24 to access seating options, and make sure you choose the south side dedicated for University of Ottawa fans so you don’t end up sitting with Carleton fans on the north side. On Thursday, tickets for the student body will be released at 10 a.m. at a cheaper rate.

The Gee-Gees are looking to win their sixth consecutive Panda Game, holding an all-time record of 36-17. Last year’s Panda Game was one of the best in recent history — if you’re a Gee-Gees fan of course. Ottawa fans saw Campbell Fair come in clutch with a 55-yard field goal to win the game 18-16, much to the dismay of Carleton fans who had mistakenly began storming the field just moments earlier.

The Panda Game is a great experience which brings Ottawa to life, and is the most attended Canadian University football game of the year, with 24,000+ attendees. The game is a lively event where students from both schools take over the streets to celebrate even if their team loses. The fans light up the atmosphere with their enthusiasm, chants, and pre game rituals to ensure a competitive advantage.

More info about the game will follow closer to Oct. 6.

Editors Note: This article was updated at 9:36 a.m. to clarify that the tickets currently on sale are general admission, and cheaper student tickets will be released on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Author Liam Corbett