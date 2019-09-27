Tori Wyman gearing up for USPORTS National Championship on home turf

Sports

Tori Wyman will end her career at Matt Anthony Field, where it all started for her five years ago. Photo: Parker Townes/Fulcrum

Gee-Gees women’s rugby player leading team in preparation for nationals



The University of Ottawa will host the 2019 USPORTS Women’s Rugby National Championships from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. Matt Anthony Field will play host to the top eight university teams in the country as they battle it out for the national title.



The Gee-Gees rugby team has medaled the last four years, and won gold in 2017.



There’s a pretty long list of reasons you should watch at least one of the 11 scheduled games, and partying with your friends while watching an exciting, physical sport on campus is only the beginning.



“I think it’s really important to support university sport and women in sport in particular, and I think this is a great opportunity to do both those things in the nation’s capital,” said women’s rugby head coach Jen Boyd. “It’s going to be a tremendously entertaining event.”



Some of Canada’s best female athletes will be on campus to play the game, and this is a great opportunity to see them in action.



Tori Wyman, a fifth-year Gee-Gee, is one of those top athletes to keep an eye on.



Her rugby career began at Osgoode Township High School. Wyman chose to play rugby, along with other sports, following in the footsteps of her three older brothers.



By Grade 12, Wyman knew she wanted to continue playing rugby after high school and, participated in a skills program organized by the U of O team. Between Grade 12 and university tryouts, Wyman played for the Barrhaven Scottish Rugby Football Club.



Wyman joined the Gee-Gees after a successful open tryout. Wyman went on to be apart of the 2017 team that won the women’s rugby national championship in Lethbridge, Alta. She’s also won one silver medal, two bronze medals, and five straight RSEQ championships.



“I definitely started to grow as the years went on,” Wyman said. “Having those big sisters on the team really challenged and encouraged me to just come out to practices and give it my all.”



Along with team accomplishments, Wyman has been recognized for her gains as an individual player as well. Last year, she was an RSEQ first-team all-star, second-team USPORTS All-Canadian, and for the past four years, she has been recognized as a USPORTS Academic All-Canadian.



This season, Wyman is part of the team’s leadership group and is working as one of their academic mentors. In these roles, she shaped a positive culture towards academics while being vocal on the field.



“Very few people have ever worked harder than Tori or ever will in terms of rugby, but also academically,” Boyd said.



With the U of O hosting the national championships in her final year of eligibility, Wyman has the opportunity to end her university rugby career with a national championship title at home, a dream for many athletes.



“Being at home means a lot because I know my family and friends will be able to come,” Wyman said. “I think going out with nationals at home is a pretty great way to end your university career.”



Hosting nationals also comes with the added pressure of dealing with the home crowd.



To prepare for the noise and distractions, the team has put themselves in scenarios to get used to the feeling of hosting nationals. During training camp, the team spent three nights in 90u to get used to being at home, but not actually in their homes.



Aside from practices on the field, the team has worked on their rugby knowledge by watching long hours of film, focusing on their mindset, and working on building trust and communication with each other.



“We’ve been talking about what the best type of rugby to be playing in the situation, like how our play style will change with the weather, as well as distractions that might come from playing at home,” Wyman said.



“We’re really working together as a whole team, so it’s really nice to see it all come together,” she added. “I think it’s just going to get better as the season goes on.”



Throughout the years, Wyman said rugby has become a huge part of her life through her passion for the sport itself, and through the friendships, she has made along the way. Wyman still keeps in touch with past teammates since her rookie year.



Once nationals are over, Wyman plans on staying involved in the game. She is currently finishing up a degree in human kinetics. Wymanis looking to apply to both athletic therapy and physical therapy programs after graduation.



Hosting the USPORTS National Championships at the U of O will provide great exposure for the university and for the sport in Ottawa,” Boyd said. The Gee-Gees rugby team has worked with various high schools and clubs, running skills programs and growing the sport in the community.



“We have given a lot to the rugby community because the rugby community has given a lot to us,” Boyd said.



“It’s amazing for the younger girls in the Ottawa rugby community to be able to come out and witness what you can do with this sport and the level you can play,” Wyman said.



“The team has been at the past five nationals, I think it will be amazing for the university to see it in action, live, and see how the team competes,” Boyd added.

