U of O alum Alex Trebek announces Ottawa Senators third overall draft pick in 2020 NHL Entry Draft

Trebek selected Tim Stützle from the Jeopardy! studio

University of Ottawa alumnus Alex Trebek announced the Ottawa Senators’ third overall section in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Jeopardy! host was introduced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as a “Graduate of the University of Ottawa” giving the U of O international exposure.

Trebek announced the selection of German prospect Tim Stützle from his Jeopardy studios. Stützle, a centreman who played for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga had 34 points in 41 games in 2019-20.

Trebek, a Sudbury native, graduated from the University of Ottawa in 1961, earning a bachelor in Philosophy. The 80-year-old Sudbury native has been battling stage four pancreatic cancer since 2018, he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment and in July 2020 stated through his twitter account that “I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

In October 2019, Trebek performed the ceremonial coin flip for the 51st Panda Game which the Gee-Gees won 32-10. He has donated over $9,5 million to the University of Ottawa over the course of his life including a 2,1 million commitment in 2019. The U of O named the Alex Trebek alumni hall in his honour in 2015.