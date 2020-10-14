U of O to feature twice in first release of OUA Classics

Sports

OUA is replaying classic games dating back to 2005

With the COVID-19 pandemic halting sports across the world, many leagues have found new and innovative ways to entertain fans.

On Oct. 8, Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced a new way to enjoy classic games by reliving them through ‘OUA Classics.’

The University of Ottawa will feature twice in the first batch of releases, both times in women’s soccer. David Frizzell, the league’s director of marketing, confirmed to the Fulcrum in an email that the series will be an ongoing program with more games released every week in November.

The first Gee-Gees appearance is a replay of the 2014 gold medal match against the Western Mustangs. The second is the 2019 semi-final match against the York University Lions. The games will air on Oct. 22 and 29 respectively.

According to the press release, the league is “set to turn back the clock” every Thursday and release “some of the best games and exciting finishes from over the years.”

“The OUA has cancelled all sanctioned games and championships until December 31, 2020 and while we await a decision on university sport for January and beyond, we have combed through our storage to look for old games and championships that we would like to share with you,” added the release.

The schedule for October includes football, women’s rugby and, men’s and women’s soccer with games dating as far back as 2005.

Fans can find the full schedule at OUA.TV and “relive some great moments in OUA history.”