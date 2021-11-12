Women’s rugby team charges into U Sports nationals semis with 40-12 win against St. FX

Gee-Gees

The Women's rugby team is on to the semis at the U Sports national championships. Photo: Hailey Otten/Fulcrum

Gee-Gees defensive strategy and great offensive key in win against X-Women

The Women’s rugby team dominated their quarter-final match at the USports women’s rugby national championship against St. Francis Xavier University with a 40-12 victory.

The X-Women had a quick offensive strategy from the start of the Wednesday game, but the Gee-Gees’ impressive defensive work was the true highlight of the match, as they prevented any St. FX points until the last ten minutes of the second half.

Players Madison Grant and Aurora Bowie were two of the Gees’ most solid defenders from the beginning of the game, charging several balls and taking advantage of favourable line-outs. Grant was one of the more prominent players, by supporting her teammates with great tackles and passes.

Grant scored the first try of the game, through a quick run on the wing at the seventh minute. She also did great defensive work by forcing a penalty and countering a kick throughout the game.

Despite an initial fumble, the second try was scored by Ngozi Mosindi — the Nike Player of the Match — with support from Alexandra Ondo.

By the 15th minute, there was a third try scored by Tylo Borsboom. The Gee-Gees defense prevented much advancement from the opposition and was able to clear them out of Ottawa territory with a solid penalty kick.

St. Francis Xavier didn’t have many successful opportunities to push offensively in the first half due to the impressive defensive strategy by Ottawa, with sharp tackles and efficient passes.

Right before half-time, Ottawa was able to steal the ball from the X-Women which led to a Maya Montiel try.

Starting strong after half-time, the offence charged against St. Francis Xavier, leading to a try by Claire Gallagher, who was also a prolific player in the match scoring two tries and two field goals.

By the 18th minute of the second half, St. FX was able to penetrate through the Gee-Gees defensive line. The X-Women scored a try and a penalty kick at the 24th-minute mark, bringing the score to 40-12.

The women’s rugby team will play the University of Victoria Vikes on Friday at 5:00 p.m. in the semis.