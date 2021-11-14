Women’s rugby team kicks their way into the national championship finals in overtime

Gee-Gees

Gallagher’s penalty conversions lift Gees over Victoria

The women’s rugby team kicked their way into the USports women’s rugby national championship finals after a fierce game against the University of Victoria Vikings on Friday night with a score of 17-14.

The game was tense right from the beginning with the Vikings playing a determined opposition, one that seemed to break cracks into the Gee-Gees iron defensive lines at several moments of the match. However, the women were able to force the Vikings out of bounds and regain possession when they could.

Claire Gallagher was a true bright spot for the Gees, scoring three penalty conversions throughout the game when the pressure was high and the field posts were far.

Alexandra Ondo was also able to score a try for the Gee-Gees in the 26th minute of the game.

Aurora Bowie also supported the team well, providing solid runs into Vikings territory throughout the match.

The far sides of the pitch were hot spots for both teams of the match, as they provided solid entry points for try opportunities, especially for the ambitious Vikings’ offensive. However, many attempts proved futile.

The scoreboard remained tied at 14-14 throughout the second half of the match, despite solid runs and excellent passes from both teams, resulting in overtime. It was less than three minutes to go when Gallagher scored a final penalty conversion for the Gee-Gees.

The women’s rugby team will go on to play in the finals against the winner between Laval Rouge et Or and Queen’s Gaels on Sunday afternoon.