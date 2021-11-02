Women’s rugby team moving on to RSEQ final following win over Montreal

Gee-Gees

Gee-Gees will travel to Quebec city to take on Laval University in finals on Friday

The Gee-Gees women’s rugby team defeated the University of Montreal Carabins on Oct. 29 at Matt Anthony Field 37-7 in their Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) semifinal matchup.

The Garnet and Grey were dominant on the night spending most of the game deep in enemy territory. Claire Gallagher was the first Gee-Gee to score, she scored Ottawa’s first try barely eight minutes into the game. She would score another try later and as the team’s defacto kicker hit two conversions on the night.

Meredith Sirrs also had a busy night scoring two tries. Anna Dodge, Taylor Donato and Alexandra Ondo all had a try each. The lone try for Montreal was scored by Ngalula Fuamba and came late in the first half, they would also add two conversions before the half in a small five-minute window of time.

The Gee-Gees will now head to Quebec City to take on their longtime rivals the Laval University Rouge et Or in the RSEQ finals. Both teams are guaranteed a bid to the USports National Championships which will take place in Kingston this year.

The Gee-Gees lost their two matchups with Laval this year. Both games were tight affairs with Laval edging the Gees 8-7 and 17-10. The game will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday. It will be live-streamed on the Laval Rouge et Or’s Facebook page.