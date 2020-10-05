Next Presidential debate to be held over ‘Among Us’

The Tomato

Popular video game proves perfect debating ground

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has announced that the debate session will be held over the video game, ‘Among Us’.

The decision was made following the heated debate on Sept. 29. The moderators believe that measuring the candidates’ intelligence and diplomacy through stealth kills and white lies is the best way to determine a president.

“We’ve actually seen a lot of suggestions, especially on social media, from younger Americans to do this game,” said Jack Enjill, a representative of the CPD.

“It’s important to listen to the next generation of voters, after all. And then find ways to systematically eliminate thousands of potential voters.”

Among Us is a 2018 online multiplayer game that consists of several crewmates and one or two ‘imposters’. The role of the imposter is to kill the crewmates before their identity can be discovered.

The CPD will livestream the event on Twitch, with popular video game streamers Sumo and Pewdiepie providing commentary and moderating the discussions. Unlike the previous debate, one of the moderators is permitted to mute one of the candidates mics.

“We’re very excited to explore new technologies and witness a vivid depiction of democracy from the comfort of our homes,” said Enjill. “Poggers, as the kids say.”

The debate will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15. Viewers will be able to send live donations.