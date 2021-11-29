Tomato: 10 Reasons to join the Fulcrum

Number three is our favourite
Looking for something to do with your time and skills? Want to make some money? Look no further — we have a revitalized list of reasons to join the Fulcrum right here.
#10 — You need something to fuel your caffeine addiction with as little labour as possible.
#9 — Your roommates are obnoxious/making you comfortable.
#8 — You just HAVE to share your opinion with everyone, because it’s obviously the right one.
#7 — You have above-average photoshop skills and want to impress your peers.
#6 — You want a workspace that’s slightly less depressing than Morriset but slightly more paranormal.
#5 — You love criticizing people.
#4 — You love criticizing your student union.
#3 — You love cool animals such as zebrafish and owls.
#2 — You’re good at making fun of your boss.
#1 — Ghost the edboard kitten (not the one that haunts the office).