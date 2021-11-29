The Tomato

Tomato: 10 Reasons to join the Fulcrum

The Fulcrum office
We love to roast our EIC. Photo: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Number three is our favourite

Looking for something to do with your time and skills? Want to make some money? Look no further — we have a revitalized list of reasons to join the Fulcrum right here.

#10 — You need something to fuel your caffeine addiction with as little labour as possible. 

#9 — Your roommates are obnoxious/making you comfortable.

#8 — You just HAVE to share your opinion with everyone, because it’s obviously the right one.

#7 — You have above-average photoshop skills and want to impress your peers. 

#6 — You want a workspace that’s slightly less depressing than Morriset but slightly more paranormal. 

#5 — You love criticizing people.

#4 — You love criticizing your student union.

#3 — You love cool animals such as zebrafish and owls.

#2 — You’re good at making fun of your boss.

#1 — Ghost the edboard kitten (not the one that haunts the office).

Related Articles

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor: Striking balance

“The disciplining of professors based on ‘micro-aggressions,’ however, sets an unfortunate precedent and represents a slippery slope. No conscientious professor would willingly hurt their students’ feelings,” writes Thomas Boogaart, a professor of contemporary global history at the University of Ottawa since 2004 and a member of the APTPUO’s Board of Directors.

Opinions

Question of the Week

Have you seen our new Fulcrum covers in our newstands on campus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Our Latest Issue

Most Popular

Now Tweeting

Now Tweeting