Tomato: Ballot Dos and Don’ts if you’d like your vote to be counted

The Tomato

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Voting is complicated

Ballots can be daunting at first glance, but knowing how to mark and return them is essential for any voter in our democracy. With that in mind, here are some common mistakes to avoid if you’d like your vote to count.

Do: Get your ballot into Elections Canada ahead of or on election day, either by requesting a mail-in ballot and posting it by the required date, or by going to your local polling station on advance voting days or the day of the election.

Don’t: Throw your ballot into the canal. It is not a wishing fountain. You’ll be polluting, not manifesting.

Do: Clearly mark your candidate of choice by drawing an X in the corresponding circle next to that candidate’s name.

Don’t: Burn your ballot and use the ashes to draw a pentagram with your candidate’s name written in the centre.

Do: Bring a valid, government-issued photo ID as well as your voter identification card, if you have it, or proof of residency within the riding you are attempting to vote in.

Don’t: Bring someone to vouch for your identity. Not your landlord, not your friend, not your parents — just no. It won’t work

Do: Put your marked ballot in the box marked for ballots.

Don’t: Scream your choice of candidate into that box.

Do: Fold the ballot as the page instructs.

Don’t: Fold the ballot into a swan. While it’s impressive that you can do that, use literally any other paper — your birth certificate or diploma, for example.

Author Bridget Coady Bridget Coady was the Fulcrum's news editor from spring to fall of 2021. Before that, she was the Fulcrum's staff photographer.