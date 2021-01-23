Tomato: Buzzfeed Quizzes provides insults and mental health resources

The Tomato

Whether you prefer Friends or the Office, both mean you need something new. Illustration: Dasser Kamran/Fulcrum.

Apparently playing too much Minecraft is a cry for help

Media publication Buzzfeed has released a new series of its notorious personality quizzes, this time geared towards simultaneously insulting its users and providing appropriate mental health resources.

The series was created by junior quiz editor Poppy Quisa, who thought that the best way to guide users towards help was through virtual passive aggression.

“Based on my own experience, some dry nudges in the right direction worked wonders for me,” she said. “Who’s to say it won’t help others?”

Following a series of passive aggressive questions that relate to subjects such as food, music taste, and comfort characters, users are presented with brutally honest results and virtual mental resources as accommodations.

So far, the response has been a mix of both positive and negative criticisms. Di Daniels, a second-year master’s student in psychology, claims that the quiz formats are harmful and reckless.

“This won’t help others,” said Daniels. “It’s a cute joke among friends, but what are you supposed to do if you get ‘diagnosed’ as a gremlin? You can’t do anything with that.”

Despite the controversial response, this format of quizzes has become overwhelmingly popular.

Quizzes such as “produce a coming-of-age film and I’ll figure out what family issues you have” and “create a Spotify playlist and figure out why you’re still single” have been the website’s most viewed pages in the past six months.

“I’m extremely pleased with the results,” said Quisa. “Sometimes the truth hurts, but there’s nothing a virtual therapy session can’t fix, right?”

Daniels isn’t as convinced, but appreciates the quizzes as long as they’re not serious.

“Some people will think that listening exclusively to Phoebe Bridgers is an actual problem,” she commented. “I mean, it is, but just don’t take the results to heart.”