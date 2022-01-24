The Tomato

Tomato: Gym rats feel left behind in provincial re-opening plan

"We have feelings as well and we’re not monsters. Brooms do, in fact, hurt us.” Image: Hailey Otten/Fulcrum
The RNRA say that they haven’t heard a “squeak” from the province

Local gym rats of Ottawa are voicing their complaints about the province’s latest reopening plan, which was announced on Friday.

The Rideau Neighbourhood Rat Association (RNRA) has made a statement to the Tomato, saying that their gym and fitness friends thrive during gym closures and wish that they were better informed about the plan.

“The issue isn’t the reopening, it’s about who was contacted during the planning,” said spokesrat Cheeser. “We have eyes and ears everywhere, yet we are always the last ones to find out about the reopening.”

Cheeser went on to clarify that the RNRA means no harm, and wishes you would stop screaming whenever you see them.

“We have feelings as well and we’re not monsters. Brooms do, in fact, hurt us.” 

