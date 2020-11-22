Tomato: Mayor struggling more with decreasing stocks than rising COVID-19 cases

The Tomato

As Coca-Cola rises, so does COVID-19

A mayor has gained scrutiny from her community for dedicating too much time towards her stocks rather than taking greater action against an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Megan Bank, the mayor of Chowder, has been bashed online for allegedly putting more effort towards stock management than handling the ongoing public health crisis.

“The market is really tense right now, you never know what might happen next,” said Bank. “So you always have to be prepared for the worst.”

With a population of 15,732, Chowder enacted strict lockdown regulations towards the beginning of the pandemic. However, following eased-up guidelines in the summer, the town has struggled to stay safe.

“It’s pretty annoying to see her pretty much ignore our problems,” said Minnie Maus, a nurse at the Chowder General Hospital. Maus says cases have increased by 54 per cent since September.

“Every request and report we make to her office, she sends gratitude, and then doesn’t take any action,” said Maus. “Who cares about the Walmart stock going down?”

Di Daniels, a Chowder native and third-year finance student, says that the community is disappointed from her lack of responsibility.

“Who even actively watches the stock market in this economy?” said Daniels. “Like people are sick and you’re worried about a multimillion dollar corporation losing a couple thousands?”

Maus hopes to see an improvement from Bank’s COVID-19 Task Force. “I hope she loses her stocks or something so she can actually pay attention to us.”

Bank’s office declined the Tomato’s request for comment, citing “other financial responsibilities” as taking precedence.

