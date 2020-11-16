Tomato: President of white supremacy group steps down following Biden’s win

The Tomato

It’s been hard for them too, supposedly

Brandon R.A. Cyst, president of a local white supremacy group, has recently announced his retirement following Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Following a five-year stint as president of ‘White is Right’, Cyst claims that he no longer feels proud in his position anymore.

“Everywhere I go, I’m stared at for my clothes. So what if they say ‘Trump 2020’?” Cyst defended.

Cyst claims that since Trump’s loss, his group has declined in popularity and relevance.

“We had members from different jobs, like cops and cops. But we’ve been facing more pressure to shut down and just general online harassment.”

Forest Dweller, the secretary of the group, also decided to leave shortly after the president’s announcement due to a lost sense of belonging.

“I’m really upset to have lost a safe space for a white guy like me,” said Dweller. “Also, when your biggest inspiration loses the only contest that matters, you feel really defeated.”

Dweller acknowledged a significant decrease in membership following the announcement of Joe Biden as the president-elect.

“According to our records, we’re down 20 per cent. It’s sad to see our members so unmotivated by the leadership change, but it’s evident that we don’t feel safe anymore.”

Cyst said he’ll continue to attend ‘White is Right’ meetings, but will abstain from participating in group activities and events.

“It just doesn’t feel the same anymore. I hope those liberals are happy with their fake results.”