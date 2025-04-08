TOMATO: Student takes job at OC Transpo in a desperate attempt to avoid moving home

The Tomato

The Tomato interviewed students frantically printing their resumes at Morisset

As the winter term comes to an end, the student body is in a frenzy realizing that if they can’t get a job, they’ll have to return home.

Hiring managers on campus are overwhelmed with applications. Samara Kofe, manager of the CRX Tim Hortons, commented “I spend all school year trying to keep students on board. Then April rolls around, and my inbox is filled with applications.”

Students had varying reasons for wanting to stay in Ottawa over the summer.

One third-year business student, Tobby Walker from Saskatchewan, told the Tomato, “I don’t have my driver’s license. I can’t go home because my parents live in the middle of nowhere without any way to escape”.

Another first-year biology student from Toronto, Alice Wayting, said “It’s just a really bad situation at home. My sister took over my room and my parents are on the verge of a divorce. I’m staying away for as long as I can.”

In a particularly desperate move, Wayting took a job at OC Transpo to avoid returning to Toronto.

“Basically, I’ll be redirecting people to the bus stop when the train is down,” she added, “It should be a pretty busy summer.”

Other students are keeping their on campus jobs to stay connected with friends. Second-year communications student Claire Conner told the Tomato “I’ll be working the front desk at the gym in Montpetit. It will be pretty boring since there is no one around, but all my friends are from Ottawa so I’m excited to experience Elgin Street in the summer with them.”

Conner’s friend, a first-year engineering student, added, “Yeah, we’ll be able to do all kinds of fun summer activities, like swimming in the canal.”

This article was initially released as part of the Fulcrum’s April Fools Tomato Pilot Issue.

