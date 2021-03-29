Tomato: University casually decides its re-opening in the fall despite cloudy plan

The Tomato

Called the Mabaret Hall, the University of Mattawa's administrative building is very similar to the U of O's. Image: Rame Abdulkader/Fulcrum

“We’ll for sure open up for the Fall unless, of course, we don’t,” says university spokesperson

With the 2021-22 academic year quickly approaching, the University of Mattawa announced plans for a return to in-person classes. Yet even with the announcement, the reality is still cloudy.

Guy Manderson, the current spokesperson for the Office of Campus Uncertainty, spoke to the Tomato about the proposed plans.

“There’s a very good chance that we could see the possibility that perhaps we will have students returning to campus. That is unless we don’t do that,” said Manderson.

“We’re in talks to make a committee that could oversee the meeting to make the proper plans, but they’re still fairly early on.”

When asked for more details, Mr. Manderson seemed unclear as to the scope of the plans.

“We know for sure that there’s a chance that we might,” he said, as he adjusted his collar nervously.

“We’re mostly sure about it all, except for all of the things we’re not, which is most of it.”

Though he was asked for further information regarding which services and classes might see a return this September, his only comment was that students can expect “some courses, maybe some services, probably”.

U of M students anxiously await further information regarding the status of campus for the fall semester, which has been primarily remote since March of last year.

Third-year accounting student Richard Misteer, spoke about his hopes.

“I really just want some clarity, which I’m happy to see now,” said Misteer.

“It’s reassuring to hear now that we could be going back, but also sad that we could not be.”

Manderson could not comment on when the university will be able to commit to a concrete return to campus plan and share information with students.