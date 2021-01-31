Tomato: Yeti fined in Gatineau after curfew

The Tomato

Yetis have it tough too

A yeti was fined after being stopped by police officers on Jan. 25 for violating Quebec’s curfew guidelines.

Neige, a Laurentian Mountain yeti, received a $1500 fine for being out of his household past 8 p.m. He claimed that he was returning home after work, but law enforcement doesn’t define “loitering around town” as a proper occupation.

“I’m simply a yeti trying to make a living,” said Neige. “I have proof of employment and my supervisor was willing to talk to the cops, but they wouldn’t listen.”

Neige says that the curfew guidelines have made his life more complicated. He’s recently moved from the mountains and his job as a night loiterer hasn’t brought in many customers for his work.

“It’s really tough these days. I hear my buddy, Bigfoot, has it tough too since not as many people are hiking in forests these days,” said Neige.

Di Daniels, a third-year sociology student and Gatineau native, says both law enforcement and the Quebec government have not recognized night loiterer cryptids as official careers.

“It’s very unfair. We’re all trying to keep ourselves afloat and get through one day — and night — at a time,” she said.

Neige is frustrated but says his work supervisors are trying to be more flexible in his situation.

“I work night shifts because I’m the best at what I do and I love freaking out the locals,” said Neige. “But my boss is more concerned for my safety and is willing to switch me to the day shifts.”

Daniels is calling upon the Gatineau Police and provincial government to be more sympathetic to those out at night.

“Even without a curfew, who goes out at night in January? It was like -23 C the other evening when I checked the mail,” she said.

Neige has learnt his lesson and says he’ll be more cautious when he’s out at night these days.

“It’s a little disappointing, but that just means I have to work even harder.”