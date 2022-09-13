Gee-Gees home opener ends in draw against the Gaels

Sports

"So it was a tough game, but it was fun, overall,” said Provost. Photo: Bardia Boomer/Fulcrum

They were unable to take down growing rivals in last Friday night’s battle

After a successful weekend in Toronto, the Gee-Gees women’s soccer team returned to home field for a game against the Queen’s University Gaels.

They’ve had a good start to the season, bringing home two wins against the Toronto Varsity Blues and Toronto Metropolitan respectively.

Energy and tension were high for the Gee-Gees on Friday night as they found themselves matched up against the team that cost them their chance at a championship last year.

The Gee-Gees women’s soccer team and Queen’s University Gaels went head to head. Photo: Bardia Boomer/Fulcrum

Throughout the first half, the Gee-Gees showed confidence, maintaining possession of the ball. After a few attempts to score early in the first half, Cassandra Provost — last year’s Ontario University Athletics (OUA) East Rookie — won a goal for the team at the 26th minute.

University of Ottawa students lining the bleachers at Matt Anthony Field erupted in cheers, and enthusiasm rocketed.

“We wanted to win this game so getting the first goal was really nice,” commented Provost.

However, things took a turn once the whistle blew for the second half of the game. The Gaels came back onto the field with much more aggression, intercepting many of the Gee-Gees plays.

The Gees were on edge as they lost control of the game. Although the Gees’ goalkeeper made several saves, the Gaels managed to score and equalize the points between the teams.

Hoping to take back control of the game, the Gee-Gees held the Gaels on their side of the field, but the Gaels’ recent goal only gave them the energy to block the Gees’ shots at the net.

As the clock was ticking towards the end of the second half, U of O students held their breath as Allana Oriente raced down the field in hopes of breaking the tie — only to be cut off by the Gaels’ defence.

Time ran out and the game ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

Although the Gee-Gees couldn’t break the tie against the Gaels, they remained optimistic about the outcome and the upcoming season.

“A little struggle for the second half, but I think our energy was high … We got a tie out of it, so I think we’re pretty happy with it,” said Angelina Gendreau, one of the Gee-Gees’ forwards.

Photo: Bardia Boomer/Fulcrum

“I feel like everyone was really in the game and that everyone wanted to win. So it was a tough game, but it was fun, overall,” said Provost.

Gee-Gees head coach Steve Johnson was optimistic about their work ethic.

“It’s a really good team. They work hard in training and we need to continue to do that, because this is the type of game we’re going to see at playoffs.”

On Sunday, the Gee-Gee’s also faced the University of Toronto’s Varsity Blues, where they lost 1-0.