Associate Features Editor

The Fulcrum is the University of Ottawa’s independent English-language student news outlet, now publishing exclusively online. Since 1942, we’ve provided the university with quality news and its students with invaluable opportunities for learning and growth. We’re a dynamic workplace located on campus, led by a small but mighty team.

We’re looking for an Associate Features Editor (AFE) to join our team for the 2020-21 publication year. The AFE will work in close conjunction with section editors and the editor-in-chief and will hold one of 14 spots on the Fulcrum’s editorial board. This position runs from Aug. 31, 2020, to April 1, 2021.

Remuneration: $15/hour, 15 hours per week

Main responsibilities…

● Writes one feature per week.

● Meets weekly production deadlines.

● Holds at least two office hours per publishing week, outside of production duties. Office hours must be scheduled during regular business hours.

Other duties…

● Attends all staff and editorial board meetings weekly unless excused by the editor-in-chief. Writes an end of term transition report.

Application requirements…

This position requires on-site presence from Aug.31 to April.1 2021

Deadline to apply is Aug.25. Please submit a resume, cover letter, and one unedited long-form feature sample that reflect your skill as a feature writer to editor@thefulcrum.ca

Applicants who submit a complete and competitive application will be invited to write a knowledge and editing test. They must receive 50 per cent or higher on each test in order to be considered for an interview.