Looking for performers to perform for the Fulc Sessions

Arts

Applications are now open for performers from the National Capital region who wish to perform in the Fulcrum’s new live music series called the Fulc Sessions. The Fulc Sessions will be a live concert series that will take place in our basement at the Fulcrum offices at 631 King Edward, Ave.

The performances will be filmed by our visual team and will be posted on all of our social media platforms. These performances, for the time being, will be held in front of no audience due to COVID-19.

We are looking for performers from all genres who can perform a semi or fully acoustic gig. We have a number of microphones but we will work with performers equipment to create the best possible sound quality. We are looking for a four songs set, preferably three original compositions and one cover.

The Fulc Sessions are opportunities for musicians who have been unable to perform due to COVID-19 to record a live video demo. These performances will also expose the performers to the Fulcrum’s social media followers — a possible audience of over 9,000 people for the artists. Artists can also use the tapes to promote themselves in the future. Performers who wish to apply must provide us with the following information:

Name of the performer(s) and their act (if applicable);

A short bio of the performer(s) (and their act if applicable) and the genre of music they will perform;

List of equipment the performer could bring to the Fulcrum;

A demo (this can be a link to SoundCloud or other music sharing platforms)

Applications are open until September 30th, please send your application by email to our Editor-in-Chief at editor@thefulcrum.ca