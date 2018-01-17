On Jan. 17, the University of Ottawa released a statement, as well as sent out an email, from the president of the university, Jacques Frémont, about the death of a student. It reads: “it is with profound sadness and deep regret that I must inform you that a student has passed away in one of our residences.”

Officers from the Ottawa police and campus protection services, as well as paramedics were present at Brooks residence at 1 p.m. on the same day, investigating a medical incident.

Neomie Duval, the media relations manager at the U of O confirmed that the student’s death is related to the police presence on campus.

The statement also includes links to resources such as grief counselling services for staff and students.

The Ottawa police are currently conducting an investigation and could not provide any additional information at this time.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.