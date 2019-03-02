Campus Creations: more from OAR

Another round of poems from the campus-based small press’ latest anthology, Currents.
Time’s Promise
Peter Scheponik
Time makes a solemn promise
to us all:
to bring us to this world,
let us walk a while,
to show us both of beauty
and of truth,
the ecstasies of pleasure,
the agonies of pain,
to let us fall in love
with life’s very breath,
then with neither
rhyme nor reason,
to introduce us to our deaths.
Patch of Blue
Gregg Dotoli
magnifying carbon dome
spawns a sunblock accident
a technical gift from Engine
soon only a few
patches of blue
we perish, Engine sputters stops
nature purges nature cleans
without us
Earth’s second birth
Human-less pre-edenlike
I
Eric Caouette
Woke
Up
To
Every
Passing
Footstep,
Hoping
That
They
Would
Somehow
Be
Yours.