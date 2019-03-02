Campus Creations: more from OAR

Arts

Library of Parliament by Manahil Bandukwala, as seen in Currents. Photo: Courtesy of Ottawa Arts Review.

Another round of poems from the campus-based small press’ latest anthology, Currents.

Time’s Promise

Peter Scheponik

Time makes a solemn promise

to us all:

to bring us to this world,

let us walk a while,

to show us both of beauty

and of truth,

the ecstasies of pleasure,

the agonies of pain,

to let us fall in love

with life’s very breath,

then with neither

rhyme nor reason,

to introduce us to our deaths.

Patch of Blue

Gregg Dotoli

magnifying carbon dome

spawns a sunblock accident

a technical gift from Engine

soon only a few

patches of blue

we perish, Engine sputters stops

nature purges nature cleans

without us

Earth’s second birth

Human-less pre-edenlike

I

Eric Caouette

Woke

Up

To

Every

Passing

Footstep,

Hoping

That

They

Would

Somehow

Be

Yours.