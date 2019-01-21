Catch me at the club: Musical Therapy Club uOttawa

Arts

All musicians are welcome—regardless of their musical ability. Photo: CC, Ann via Flickr.

Giving back has never sounded so good

The beginning of a new year can mean a lot of different things for different people. For some, it is an opportunity to try new things, or give back to one’s community—which is where Musical Therapy Club uOttawa thrives.

The club, which is based on a commitment to philanthropic work, is looking for student musicians to volunteer in hospitals and healthcare centres as a way for them to “find positive outlets for their creative talents,” explained Gurvir Singh Rai, the club’s president, and a third-year biomedical science student.

Music therapy is a growing trend that has ancient roots. In essence, the goal of the therapy is to trigger an emotional, mental, or spiritual response in hopes of promoting mental and physical healing.

“Many students aren’t even aware that music therapy and music volunteering opportunities exist,” Rai told the Fulcrum. “Our club hopes to promote an interest in musical volunteerism at the university, so (that) our students can provide a service to their community in a creative and fun way.”

The team is currently planning on hosting a coffee house in the coming months, in partnership with the Cure for Women and Children uOttawa Club, “to help raise funds to support women and children in Bangladesh suffering from birth-related injuries.”

Indeed, the club, which is actively seeking to grow its membership base, has a mandate to raise money for charitable causes, alongside its commitment to providing musical therapy to those who are ill.

“Anyone and everyone is welcome to join our club,” Rai told the Fulcrum. “Our team works to match members with the organizations that best fit their musical ability, schedule, and interests.”

The club takes a versatile approach to the musicians they allow, whether it be through singing or playing an instrument. So, there is something for all would-be volunteers—regardless of musical ability. The only requirement is to have a passion for the task ahead, in order to gain the most from the experience.

In fact, the club also boasts “volunteer opportunities that are difficult to access anywhere else,” according to Rai. “In some cases, the partnerships we create with health organizations allow us to create (other) opportunities that don’t yet exist,” he explained.

“Anyone and everyone is welcome to join our club. Joining is as simple as visiting our Facebook page and filling out our quick information form,” he continued. “We do not hold regular meetings, however many of our members perform on a weekly or monthly basis.”

For more information contact the Musical Therapy Club on their Facebook page.