CHUO 89.1 FM’s Local Artist Spotlights [3.22.19]

Arts

Campus radio station CHUO highlights musical talent around the citY

Name: Fet.Nat

Genre: Free Punk

Fet.Nat hails from Hull, QC and has been active for almost a decade and are well-known around the area for their entertaining live shows, known to work the audience up into a frenzy.

They play what has been referred to as “free punk,” a mix of free jazz and punk music — you’ll get a better idea of what that means when you hear their track Patio Tuesday from their brand new LP Le Mal (released by Boiled Records).

<a href="http://fetnat.bandcamp.com/album/le-mal">Le Mal by FET.NAT</a>

Patio Tuesday is the result of a sonic experiment using MIDI technology during a residency at Daimon Art Centre. It’s the same pounding rhythms, saxophone freak-outs and general random musical chaos you can expect from Fet.Nat but all through a digital lens.

Name: Surrender

Genre: Synth Pop

Surrender is a new duo from Ottawa who describe themselves as quote – unquote “conceived in the grand traditions of the synth-based duos of the 80s and the alt-pop of the 90s.” This means that their first single features synths, soaring vocals, pounding drum machines and a bassline that will make you think you’re hearing a long lost New Order song.

<a href="http://surrendersounds.bandcamp.com/track/hold-on">Hold On by Surrender</a>

“For the last 20 years I’ve been making angry cathartic music and wanted to do something positive and happy and something that people could dance to,” Dave Williams of Surrender told CHUO. “I also wanted to make music that was more representative of what I listen to. I don’t listen to as much angry music as I did as a younger person. I listen to a lot of 80’s pop music and early 90’s alternative.”

You can hear CHUO’s local artist spotlights during Radio Active, Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m.