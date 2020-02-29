CVUO announces Student Life Award nominees

Arts

Awards are given out in 21 different categories covering all corners of student life



Campus Vibez uOttawa (CVUO), the organization under the University of Ottawa Students’ Union responsible for managing clubs on campus, has revealed the nominees for the Student Life Awards, with the winners to be announced at an event on March 14 at Huguette Labelle Hall in Tabaret Hall at 5:30 p.m.



Awards are presented in 21 different categories. All registered clubs, UOSU services, and recognized student governments were eligible to be nominated. In addition, there are awards for individual students.



The awards are divided between the CVUO’s club designations and awards for innovation in fields such as arts or health, along with several general categories.



The nominees are below:



Campus Vibez Award



Black Student Leaders Association

Disabilities, Rights, Education, Advocacy and Mentorship uOttawa

University of Ottawa Ski & Snowboard Club

Jock Turcot Award



Ashley Wunsch

Bobby Wong

Rae Landriau

Best Club Event



CASCO’s 20th Annual Gala (CASCO)

ELLE Gala (The Entrepreneurs’ Club)

Lebanese Independence Day Gala (Lebanese Cultural Club)

Best Club President



Joy Xu (Telfer Accounting Club)

Michelle Landry (Glee-gees)

Savannah Campbell (Quidditch Club)

Best Philanthropic Club



CASCO

Students For Mental Health Awareness (SFMHA)

UNICEF uOttawa

Best Recreational Club



Parks Canada uOttawa Campus Club

University of Ottawa Outdoors Club

UOSalsa

Best Cultural/Religious Club



Filipino Students Association of the University of Ottawa

Lebanese Cultural Club

University of Ottawa Ukrainian Students’ Club

Best Academic Club



Canadian Society for Epidemiology and Biostatistics – uOttawa Chapter

Learning for Charity

University of Ottawa Pre-Law Society / Université d’Ottawa Société Pre-Droit

Best Competitive Academic Club



DECA uOttawa

University of Ottawa Model United Nations Association

uOttawa Connected Autonomous Vehicles

Best Competitive Sports Club



uOttawa Cricket Club

University of Ottawa Curling Club

uOttawa Quidditch

Best Fraternity/Sorority Club



Delta Delta Delta international women’s fraternity

Best Political Club



Les Verts de l’uOttawa Greens

The University of Ottawa New Democratic Party

University of Ottawa Young Liberals / Jeunes libéraux de l’Université d’Ottawa

Innovation in Science



Environmental Science Association (EVSA-ASEV)

uOttawa STEAM

uOttawa WISE—Women in Science & Engineering

Innovation in Engineering



uOttawa Connected Autonomous Vehicles – Véhicules autonomes et connectés

Innovation in Health



Students For Mental Health Awareness

Innovation in Business



Management Information Systems Association (MISA)

Telfer Accounting Club

Women in Management Network (WMN)

Innovation in Arts



The University of Ottawa Glee Gees

uOttawa Bboy Club

uOttawa STEAM

Innovation in Social Sciences



Black Student Leaders Association

University of Ottawa’s Model United Nations Association

WE uOttawa

Best New Club



PennyDrops at uOttawa

The Art for Change

UOSmile

Best Marketed Club



DECA University of Ottawa

Management Information Systems Association (MISA)

Telfer Marketing Association

Best Marketed Event



Lebanese Cultural Club

Mechanical Engineering Student Society

The Health Sciences Networking Association