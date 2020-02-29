CVUO announces Student Life Award nominees

Awards are given out in 21 different categories covering all corners of student life
Campus Vibez uOttawa (CVUO), the organization under the University of Ottawa Students’ Union responsible for managing clubs on campus, has revealed the nominees for the Student Life Awards, with the winners to be announced at an event on March 14 at Huguette Labelle Hall in Tabaret Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Awards are presented in 21 different categories. All registered clubs, UOSU services, and recognized student governments were eligible to be nominated. In addition, there are awards for individual students.
The awards are divided between the CVUO’s club designations and awards for innovation in fields such as arts or health, along with several general categories.
The nominees are below:
Campus Vibez Award
- Black Student Leaders Association
- Disabilities, Rights, Education, Advocacy and Mentorship uOttawa
- University of Ottawa Ski & Snowboard Club
Jock Turcot Award
- Ashley Wunsch
- Bobby Wong
- Rae Landriau
Best Club Event
- CASCO’s 20th Annual Gala (CASCO)
- ELLE Gala (The Entrepreneurs’ Club)
- Lebanese Independence Day Gala (Lebanese Cultural Club)
Best Club President
- Joy Xu (Telfer Accounting Club)
- Michelle Landry (Glee-gees)
- Savannah Campbell (Quidditch Club)
Best Philanthropic Club
- CASCO
- Students For Mental Health Awareness (SFMHA)
- UNICEF uOttawa
Best Recreational Club
- Parks Canada uOttawa Campus Club
- University of Ottawa Outdoors Club
- UOSalsa
Best Cultural/Religious Club
- Filipino Students Association of the University of Ottawa
- Lebanese Cultural Club
- University of Ottawa Ukrainian Students’ Club
Best Academic Club
- Canadian Society for Epidemiology and Biostatistics – uOttawa Chapter
- Learning for Charity
- University of Ottawa Pre-Law Society / Université d’Ottawa Société Pre-Droit
Best Competitive Academic Club
- DECA uOttawa
- University of Ottawa Model United Nations Association
- uOttawa Connected Autonomous Vehicles
Best Competitive Sports Club
- uOttawa Cricket Club
- University of Ottawa Curling Club
- uOttawa Quidditch
Best Fraternity/Sorority Club
- Delta Delta Delta international women’s fraternity
Best Political Club
- Les Verts de l’uOttawa Greens
- The University of Ottawa New Democratic Party
- University of Ottawa Young Liberals / Jeunes libéraux de l’Université d’Ottawa
Innovation in Science
- Environmental Science Association (EVSA-ASEV)
- uOttawa STEAM
- uOttawa WISE—Women in Science & Engineering
Innovation in Engineering
- uOttawa Connected Autonomous Vehicles – Véhicules autonomes et connectés
Innovation in Health
- Students For Mental Health Awareness
Innovation in Business
- Management Information Systems Association (MISA)
- Telfer Accounting Club
- Women in Management Network (WMN)
Innovation in Arts
- The University of Ottawa Glee Gees
- uOttawa Bboy Club
- uOttawa STEAM
Innovation in Social Sciences
- Black Student Leaders Association
- University of Ottawa’s Model United Nations Association
- WE uOttawa
Best New Club
- PennyDrops at uOttawa
- The Art for Change
- UOSmile
Best Marketed Club
- DECA University of Ottawa
- Management Information Systems Association (MISA)
- Telfer Marketing Association
Best Marketed Event
- Lebanese Cultural Club
- Mechanical Engineering Student Society
- The Health Sciences Networking Association