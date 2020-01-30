Escapade Music Festival drops 2020 lineup

Arts

Annual electronic music festival taking over TD Place in Lansdowne Park this June

The lineup for Escapade Music Festival just dropped, and the list of top DJs and producers is guaranteed to please every fan of the diverse electronic music genre. The annual music festival is set to fill up TD Place at Lansdowne Park this June.

Kaskade and The Chainsmokers will headline the Saturday of the two-day festival taking place on June 20 and 21, while Martin Garrix and Illenium will headline Sunday, according to the announcement.



The festival will feature three stages this year: a main stage, a bass stage (with Ophelia Records hosting on one of the two days) and a third stage devoted to trance music on one day and house music on the other.



The Escapade lineup will have house music lovers excited: Camelphat, MK, Chris Lake, Martin Ikin, and Prok | Fitch. Trance fans will be equally as happy, with Andrew Rayel, Gareth Emery, Andrew Bayer, and Sheridan Grout set to play.



The lineup offers a ton of bass music as well, with Seven Lions, Kill the Noise, Flux Pavillion, Snails, Blunts & Blondes, Spag Heddy, and Wooli. Seven Lions and Kill the Noise will also play a special back-to-back set.



“Coming off our sold-out 10-year anniversary, we are extremely proud and excited to unveil what we think is not only our biggest but also our most diverse lineup ever, which will feature the top international, Canadian and local talent in 2020,” Ali Shafaee, director of partnerships at DNA Live, director of the festival, said in a press release.



General admission tickets for Escapade went on sale Thursday at noon. General admission passes for the weekend start at $169.50 while VIP passes start at $305.35.

Bud Light Escapade Music Festival 2019 from Escapade Music Festival on Vimeo.



