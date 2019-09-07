Arts

In photos: Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine headline uOShow

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine on stage at the 2019 uOShow. Photo: Emilie Azevedo/Fulcrum

The 2019 uOShow, a hallmark of 101 Week, took place this past Thursday in University Square. Ottawa duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine headlined the concert, which ran from 8 to 11 p.m. Photographer Emilie Azevedo was there. Check out the gallery below for some of our favourite snaps of the night.

  • Jamie Fine performs on campus Thursday. Photos: Emilie Azevedo/Fulcrum
  • Jamie Fine invigorates an excited crowd at the uOShow.
  • The uOShow took place Thursday in University Square.
  • Jason Seguya, UOSU student life commissioner, on stage at the uOShow.
  • The crowd was full of energy Thursday night.

