In photos: Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine headline uOShow

The 2019 uOShow, a hallmark of 101 Week, took place this past Thursday in University Square. Ottawa duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine headlined the concert, which ran from 8 to 11 p.m. Photographer Emilie Azevedo was there. Check out the gallery below for some of our favourite snaps of the night.
Local musician hosts workshop and performance on campus Photo by Tara Mahoney “For the next four minutes, this song fixes everything.” There were about 20 people sitting around Craig Cardiff at his songwriting workshop in Tabaret Hall on Feb. 25. He played a verse and chorus from “Virginia in the Song” off his new album, …