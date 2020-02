Arts

The Snow Festival is an annual University of Ottawa event showcasing Canada’s northern climate and our love for winter—or at least the love we’re supposed to feel living in a cold country.

This year on Tabaret Lawn, students had the chance to get decked out in plaid, go “fishing” in a fishing shack, enjoy a sugar shack lunch, try their hand at the Indigenous game of snakes and sticks, and, of course, get free Beavertails and hot chocolate.

Photo: Emilie Azevedo/The Fulcrum

Photo: Emilie Azevedo/The Fulcrum

Photo: Emilie Azevedo/The Fulcrum

Photo: Emilie Azevedo/The Fulcrum

Photo: Emilie Azevedo/The Fulcrum