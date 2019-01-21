No hibernation for Ottawa’s culture scene this winter

Arts

If you’re worried about cold temperatures, be sure to check out one of the indoor activities. Photo: CC, pixabay.

Beating the snow squalls is easy if you know where to look

When compared to the fervor of summer, or the excitement of starting school in autumn, winter can seem dull in Ottawa. However, it would be a mistake to assume that there is nothing going on.

This year, there are tons of fun and cultural activities that you can partake in—both inside and outside—to make the season great. So, grab a toque and brace yourself for five of the Fulcrum’s top activities for you in this wintry wonderland.

Catch a movie at the ByTowne Cinema

While outdoor movies in the park might not be showing this time of year, that doesn’t mean that you can’t make an event of going to the movies.

The ByTowne Cinema, which was originally created in 1946, has a uniquely old-timey feel to its make-up, and regularly plays an average of three shows a day—featuring documentaries, independent films, and old school classics.

So, if you’re looking to stay up-to-date with the best in film this winter, you should definitely consider checking it out.. Plus, if you really enjoy the atmosphere, their memberships provide a $4 discount on all showings, and are only $6 annually for students.

Join a new (seasonal) club

It’s no secret that the winter semester can be tough for people. With limited hours of daylight, and with only a small break between getting your final exam marks and starting a new course-load, it can be hard to find the time to try out new things. Yet, testing out clubs, and discovering new passions is an important part of the university experience.

As an added bonus this winter, certain clubs like the U of O Outdoors Club or UOttawa Parks Canada Club will definitely be hosting seasonally appropriate activities, so be sure to check them out!

Try your gloved hand at a winter sport

If the past couple of Winter Olympics are any indicator, Canada seems to have a natural talent for winter sports. So, why not take advantage of the white powdered stuff outside your window, and try out a new winter workout?

While the classic winter adventure might be to lace up your skates, and hit one of the longest outdoor skating rinks in the world, there are tons of other opportunities within a short commute from the U of O, including skiing at Camp Fortune and snowshoeing in Gatineau Park.

Even if you don’t end up in the 2022 Winter Olympics, getting out in the National Capital Region’s ice-kissed nature is bound to be picturesque.

Attend this year’s WinterPride

While Ottawa has routinely had a Winterlude during the first two weeks of February, this year—from the Feb. 6-10—there will be an added festival incorporated into the winter celebration: WinterPride.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Canada’s partial decriminalization of homosexuality, Capital Pride has decided to hold five days of concerts, a speaker series that will be focused around advocacy, and a march recognizing the anniversary and the road ahead.

Feast on Ottawa’s winter specialties

No winter celebration would be complete without tasting some of Ottawa’s best seasonal food and drinks.

While many bigger coffee shops will be selling specialty drinks like apple cider and hot honey vanilla tea lattes, local coffee shops like Planet Coffee will also be offering winter specials to help you beat the worst of the post-WinterPride cold.

To make things even more convenient, major winter tourist destinations—like the Rideau Canal skateway, will be selling other hot drinks and foods, because there is really nowhere else that you can eat a beavertail while skating on the canal with the Parliament buildings as your backdrop, eh?