Thryllabus: October Edition, What events are haunting campus

Midterms creeping up, reading week hanging like a spectre, and Halloween all bring plenty of scares to the U of O campus this month.

Welcome to the October edition of our Thryllabus! This catalogue is designed to help students find out about events going on across campus and get involved. As always, each listing is sorted by date, who sent it to us, when, and where. This month features a lot of events happening after reading week – so get prepared to embrace the Halloween spirit. There are also a few returning events, such as Salsa’s weekly dance nights and the Ottawa Socialist Literature Group readings.

Positively petrified by these events? Haunted by the Halloween spirit? Go and check them out! Club contact information is always included in the listing. Remember, if you go, tell ‘em the Fulcrum sent ya.

Club Events:

Ottawa Socialist Literature Group Discussion Group

Ottawa Socialist Literature Group (ottawasocialistliteraturegroup)

Oct. 6th 3pm to 5pm, Later dates and times to be announced.

Come out and join us for a discussion on various texts and topics. Further information on Instagram.

Israelism Film Screening

UONDP (uondp)

Oct. 9th, CRX C308

We will be hosting a screening of the movie “Israelism.”

Evangelion: Faith X Film presents “Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust”

Ottawa Campus Chaplaincy (ottawacampuschaplaincy)

Oct. 10th at 5:00pm, FSS 4006

As a group, we will watch “Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust” and use it to facilitate conversation after, connecting it to the Christian faith.

Dhamail (Sign-Up Link Incl.)

University of Ottawa Bangladeshi Student Association (@uottawabsa)

Oct 10th at 6pm to 10 pm, UCU Terrace

“Join us for an evening of vibrant culture, traditional dance, and delicious food as we celebrate Durga Puja! Just like Garba, our event will be filled with lively music and rhythmic dance. This is the perfect opportunity to experience one of the most cherished festivals in Bangladeshi and Hindu culture, honoring the victory of good over evil.”

Second Annual Halloween Tournament

AZM Volleyball Club (azmvolleyball)

Oct 18th at 12pm to 4pm, Location TBD

SAVE THE DATE!!! We’re delighted to announce our SECOND annual Halloween tournament!! Halloween’s Edition! During Reading Week! Friday October 18th from 12h00 pm until 16h00 pm! We intend to match our previous Halloween’s tournament’s cash prize of $600 to the winning team! • Deadline to register is Friday October 11th, 2024 before 11h59 pm!

Networking & Coffeehouse event

New Media Club (uottawa.nmc)

Oct. 25th 6:30pm to 9:00pm, Faculty of Social Sciences Room 4014

Coffee house and networking event.

Hike at Pink Lake (Sign-Up Link Incl.)

University of Ottawa’s Chapter of Girl Gains (uo.girlgains)

Oct. 25th at 11am, Pink Lake (Gatineau Park)

Walk around the Pink Lake at Gatineau Park! Make sure to bring running shoes, athletic wear, a water bottle, some snacks, and your camera! Registration required!

BSC potluck

Black Student Creatives (@uoblackstudentcreatives)

Oct 25th, TBD

Black student creatives will be hosting a potluck event. We’ll be watching tiny desk concerts, vibing and bringing catering from island flava.

Beginner’s Guide to Houseplants: Effortless Indoor Plants!

UO Plant Club (@uoplantclub)

Oct 25th at 5pm to 6:30pm. Thompson (45 Univ), Room 133.

Join us for an engaging and informative event, perfect for anyone looking to start their journey into indoor gardening! We’ll also be hosting a fun plant raffle, where one lucky attendee will win a featured plant as part of our free giveaway! Enjoy complimentary food and drinks while you learn all about the basics of indoor gardening in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Drop In Dance Classes

uOttawa Dance Club (uottawadanceclub)

Starting Oct. 26th, Terminus

Drop in dance classes open for everyone! No experience needed, more information will be posted on Instagram.

Photo Day

uOttawa Dance Club (uottawadanceclub)

Oct. 27th at 10am, Strathcona Park

Dance photos taken for all UODC members!

Cultural Showcase (Sign-Up Link Incl.)

Telfer International (telferinternational)

Oct 30th at 12pm to 4pm, UCU (Open Space)

The Cultural Showcase brings together uOttawa cultural clubs for a diverse and enriching spotlight of cultures! Each club will have a booth in 1st floor UCU to showcase parts of their culture through activities, clothes, games, food, and more!

Weekly uOttaRuns

uOttaRun / uOttaCours (uottarun)

Tuesdays at 5:15pm, University Square.

Additional details available on Instagram.

uoSalsa Tuesdays

uoSalsa (uoSalsa)

Tuesdays 7-11pm, Terminus

Beginner and intermediate Latin dance classes: 7pm bachata, 8pm salsa; followed by social dancing 9-11pm. All are welcome, no prior experience or partner required.

Weekly Dawah table

Dawah Canada uottawa (dawahcanada_uo)

Every Wednesday from 9am to 4pm, UCU Floor 0

We aim to spread information about islam and answer any questions or misconceptions people may have. We also give out free qurans and pamphlets.

NSBE Stem Fundraiser

National Society of Black Engineers (nsbeuottawa)

Ongoing until end of fall semester, online/in person payments.

Support NSBE in raising funds for Actua, which provides STEM education to youth! To enter, make a minimum $2 donation. Further details on Instagram.

Weekly Prayer Meets and Bible Studies

uOttawa Christian Legal Fellowship (clfuottawa)

TBD – check out our Instagram!

Come join us for weekly prayer meets and weekly bible studies, announced on our Instagram (or you can email us!). Open to all students (pre-law, law, Christian, and non-Christian)

Venues:

Free-Play Sunday: After Dark!

House of TARG (houseoftarg)

Oct. 6th at 8pm to 12am, House of TARG

Cover fee of $12.50 plus tax and ID needed.

Switched-On Synths

House of TARG (houseoftarg)

Oct. 16th at 8pm, House of TARG.

Cover fee of $15 and ID needed.

Sock ‘n’ Buskin Theatre Company Open Mic/Mixer

Rainbow Bistro (rainbowbistro)

Oct. 9th at 7pm, Rainbow Bistro.

An Evening of Sin, Burlesque, Drag, & Variety Show

Rainbow Bistro (rainbowbistro)

Oct. 30th at 8pm, Rainbow Bistro.

Tickets for $17.

Eerie Elgin Halloween Party

LIVE! on Elgin (liveonelgin)

Oct. 23rd at 8pm, LIVE! on Elgin.

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door.

Fall Indie Folk Nite

LIVE! on Elgin (liveonelgin)

Oct. 24th at 7pm, LIVE! on Elgin.

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door.

Slashaversary 2

Club SAW ([email protected])

Oct. 18th at 7pm to 10:30pm, 67 Nicholas Street.

Tickets starting from $20 onwards.

See posting on website for additional information on pricing.

Just Ghoulin’ Around 3

Club SAW ([email protected])

Oct. 25th at 7:30pm to 11pm, 67 Nicholas Street.

Tickets starting from $15 onwards.

See posting on website for additional information on pricing.

Silence Synced: Nosferatu with Radiohead’s Kid A/Amnesiac

ByTowne Cinema (bytownecinema)

Oct. 6 at 9pm, 325 Rideau Street

A one night-only show, see website for ticket pricing.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

ByTowne Cinema (bytownecinema)

Oct. 12 at 2pm and Oct. 13th at 1pm, 325 Rideau Street

See website for ticket pricing.

Guilty Conscience

Ottawa Little Theatre (OttawaLTheatre)

Oct. 30th – Nov. 16, see website for showings, 400 King Edward Ave.

See website for additional details.

