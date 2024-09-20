Thryllabus: September Edition, What students can find on campus

Arts

With the club fair, classes starting, and getting used to university life, it can be hard knowing what’s going on at the U of O.

Welcome to the first edition of our Thryllabus. It’s a new catalogue designed to help students find out what’s going on throughout campus and to get engaged! Each listing is sorted by date, who sent it to us, when, and where. The September edition features a number of first general meetings for clubs, which is a great chance to try out something new. There’s also plenty of recurring events, like Theatre Thursdays or Quadball games, to give you something to look forward to each week.

If you see something you like, check it out! Club contact information is always included in the listing. Remember, if you go, tell ‘em the Fulcrum sent ya.

Club Postings:

Executive Applications

uOttawa Theatre Club (uottawatheatreclub)

Sept. 13th to 23rd

Quadball Tryouts and How To

uOttawa Quadball (uo_quadball)

Sept. 14th and 15th at 10am to 12pm, Springhurst Park.

Repeats every weekend.

uoSalsa Team Auditions

uoSalsa (uosalsa)

Sept. 15, 19, 22nd.

Additional details available on Instagram and Facebook.

Réseau Franco with Comité étudiant CPA de l’UQO

Telfer Accounting Club (telfer_ac)

Sept. 16th at 6pm to 8pm, Canadian Museum of History in the Panorama Café.

An event for our French students!

Blooms for Charity

Zeta Theta Xi (zetathetaxi, rushzetathetaxi)

Sept. 17th at 11:30am to 3pm.

Learn to Lift Tuesdays

GirlGains uOttawa Chapter (uo.girlgains)

Sept. 17th and 24th at 7:30am to 8:30am, Montpetit Gym.

Social Fairy Pool

Zeta Theta Xi (zetathetaxi, rushzetathetaxi)

Sept. 18th at 9pm.

Coffee and Get to Know Us!

Pre-healthcare uOttawa (prehealthcareclub_info)

Sept. 18 at 2pm, Thompson 054.

Tie-Dye and Treats Fundraiser

UONDP/NPDUO (uondp)

Sept. 18th from 5pm to 7pm, Grand Alley.

Bake sale and some artsy fun!

Explorers

Zeta Theta Xi (zetathetaxi, rushzetathetaxi)

Sept. 19th at 6pm.

Volunteering with Women’s Lacrosse

Gee-Gees Women’s Lacrosse (uottawalax)

Sept. 19th at 2:30 to 10:30pm.

Assisting at a women’s football training camp.

Meet & Greet Picnic

Ahlul-Bayt Student Association (absauottawa)

Sept. 19th at 5pm to 7pm, Major’s Hill Park

An evening picnic to meet the new team!

BBS Free Barbecue

BIPOC Business Society (bipocbusinesssociety)

Sept. 20th at 1pm to 3pm, Major Hills Park.

GirlGains General Board Meeting

GrilGrains uOttawa Chapter (uo.girlgains)

Sept. 20th, time TBD.

Adda Night

uOttawa Bangladeshi Students Association (uottawabsa)

Sept. 20th at 6pm, Location TBA.

Free and open to all, culture is made for everyone!

Women’s Lacrosse Games (Guelph, McMaster)

Gee-Gees Women’s Lacrosse (uottawalax)

Sept. 21st at 9:45am and 3pm, the Laurier.

Féstival d’automne Performance

Achezzo Acappella (achezzo)

Sept. 21st at 11am-2pm, Dundonald Park.

More performances to come!

Socialist Literature Discussion

Ottawa Socialist Literature Group (ottawasocialistliteraturegroup)

Sept. 22nd at 3pm to 5pm, at LMX 241.

Discussing The Communist Manifesto.

General Meeting

uOttawa TalkMusic (uotalkmusic)

Sept. 22nd at 6pm to 8pm, Morriset 251.

Meet NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

UONDP/NPDUO (uondp)

Sept. 24th at 6pm, Ollie’s Pub & Patio

Limited spots available, snacks provided.

September Leftist Lit

UONDP/NPDUO (uondp)

Sept. 25th at 6pm, Working Title Cafe

Monthly Book Club discussing 21 Things You May Not Know About The Indian Act

Wheelchair Basketball Event

Student-Athlete Council (geegeesac)

Sept. 26th, 12-2pm

Available to uOttawa Student-Athletes.

Theatre Thursday

uOttawa Theatre Club (uottawatheatreclub)

Sept. 26th (Time TBA)

Monthly social event for all club members.

Info Session

Pre-healthcare uOttawa (prehealthcareclub_info)

Sept. 26th at 6pm, Morisset 251.

BLKChat

Black Student Leaders Association (BSLAOttawa)

Sept. 26th at 5:30pm.

More details available on Instagram.

General Meeting

uOttawa Pre-Law Society (uopls)

Sept. 27th at 6pm to 8pm, FTX 416.

UODC Club Night at Sky Lounge

uOttawa Dance (uottawadanceclub)

Sept. 27th, Sky Lounge.

More details available on Instagram.

Executive Fall Election

uOttawa Theatre Club (uottawatheatreclub)

Sept. 27th to 29th.

Available to all official club members.

Hack the Hill

Hack the Hill (hackthehill)

Sept. 27th to 29th, CRX.

More information available at hackthehill.org

Women’s Lacrosse Fundraiser

Gee-Gees Women’s Lacrosse (uottawalax)

Sept. 28th, the Nox.

First-Year Pool Night

Student-Athlete Council (geegeesac)

Sept. 29th, 6:30pm to 9pm

Available to uOttawa Student-Athletes.

uOttawa Mountain Biking Cross Country Race

uOttawa Mountain Biking Club (uottawamtb)

Sept. 29th.

More details available on Instagram and Facebook.

Socialist Literature Discussion

Ottawa Socialist Literature Group (ottawasocialistliteraturegroup)

Sept. 29th at 3pm to 5pm, at LMX 241.

Discussing The Burnout Society.

Outrageous Love Challenge

Outrageous Love Campaign (outrageousloveca)

Message for more details.

JON Festival

Outrageous Love Campaign (outrageousloveca)

Message for more details.

Recurring Tuesday and Saturday Runs

uOttaRun (uottarun)

Tuesdays at 5:30pm, meet at University Square for 5:15pm.

Saturdays at 10:00am, meet at University Square at 9:45am.

NSBE Stem Fundraiser

uOttawa National Society of Black Engineers (nsbeuottawa)

Ongoing till Sept. 30th.

More details available on Instagram.

Venues:

TARG Monthly Pinball Tournament

House of TARG (houseoftarg)

Sept. 18th at 8pm, House of TARG.

$1 Entry Fee + Game Coverage Cost.

Zeelle’s Birthday Bash + Single Release

Rainbow Bistro (rainbowbistro)

Sept. 19th at 8pm, Rainbow Bistro.

Tickets are $15 + HST online, $20 at the door.

Diner Coffee Tour

LIVE! on Elgin (liveonelgin)

Sept. 20th at 7:30pm, LIVE! on Elgin.

Tickets are $15 + HST online, $20 at the door.

Ottawa Latin Jazz Conference

Club SAW ([email protected])

Sept. 21st at 2pm to 6pm, 67 Nicholas Street.

Free!

Little Theatre Showing:

Romantic Comedy

Sept. 25th to Oct. 12, Ottawa Little Theatre. See for further information.

