Fiction Issue: Forgets to Scream

Cancer is cold like water

far out to sea, so cold the

sun’s kisses get lost like

my feet inside the prints

vanishing in the forest.

My soul space stops,

forgets to scream.

The heart is a dying

bird, raging for life

wildly in its cage of

ribs. Blue shudders

flake green, rusted

pain off as fish gasp,

the redness of space.

Fish swim in water

without being aware

they are fish, or there

is water, water is

consciousness as are

fish. We are such fish.

Pain is hot white hard

deep angry cold full.

I tuck myself inside

the envelope we call

a hospital and breathe

barbed wire for my

keening child.

I squeeze my eyelids.

Trees come off walls in

museums in New York;

I take the city but leave

you by the yellow curb.

How do you surrender?

I imagine a heron and

meditate on Kandinsky.



—Aerie Carmichael, English graduate student.

