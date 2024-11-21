U.S. Election Blues? Tips to de-stress

Mental Health

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Managing your feelings about the U.S. election is doable with these strategies

The United States presidential election on Nov. 5 was a stressful day for everyone, even us Canadians. The outcome may not have been what many expected, leaving them feeling anxious, even or downright depressed about the results.

These feelings likely aren’t the same as the stress felt during exam period or when moving apartments; this is deeper, more existential anxiety about the direction of the world over the next four years, Fortunately, stress management techniques can help you cope with your feelings and allow you to be involved in your daily life.

The first step to stress management is acknowledging your feelings. If you don’t know how you feel, it’s hard to begin to understand how you can help yourself feel better. Take a deep breath, sit with yourself for a moment in a quiet space, and ask yourself what your body and brain are saying.

Maybe you’re feeling anxious about a family member who lives in the United States, or scared that the political situation may shift in Canada in the near future. It is also completely okay to not know how you feel. When the political situation in another country brings up unsettling feelings, it can be difficult to understand why you are feeling so strongly.

One possible feeling you might be having is “election grief”. The Scientific American recently published an article about this feeling, and describing it as a major grieving of many factors related to the election. You may be grieving the outcome of the election because it is not what you expected or hoped for. You may also feel a more generalized sense of grief about what you thought the future would look like — a future with a female president of the United States looks a lot different than the future the United States is currently looking at right now.

It is possible to manage this grief, and there are many strategies to do just that. Try focusing on small things you can control: bake some bread or play a board game. Spend time with others as much as you can to feel less alone — grief is often handled best in company.

You can also make some long-term plans with factors you can control. Volunteer with a group on campus or in Ottawa that advocates for something you believe in. Get involved with a community organization like the UOSU Food Bank that provides tangible support to your immediate community. It’s easy to doom scroll for hours in your grief but you’ll feel much better if you get out of bed and do something to help others.

Another factor that contributes to election grief and stress is catastrophizing, or dreaming up “what if” scenarios. Elections are complicated and there will always be someone who is opposed to the outcome and fantasize about what could have happened. However, it’s easy to get lost in the “what if” scenarios and forget about what is actually happening in reality.

Do your best by staying rooted in the present instead of getting stuck in future possibilities. Mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing are a good start, along with more tactile activities like knitting or painting. Keeping your hands and mind busy grounds you in the present. Sleeping is also super important to avoid spiralling about what may happen in the future. Log out of social media long before you’re ready to fall asleep and establish a consistent sleeping routine so when it’s time for bed, you’re ready to catch those zzz’s.

Lastly, as the news cycle shifts away from election doom to everyday news items, it’s important to remember to take care of yourself over the next couple of years. You may encounter distressing reports from our neighbours down south, or wander into an argument with your uncle at Christmas dinner about a certain explosive politician we all know too well. Practice these strategies to center yourself whenever you feel like you’re slipping into election grief or the “what if” blues will get you through until 2028 – then we’ll do this all over again!

Author Isabella Fiore Isabella is in their fourth year of political science and feminist and gender studies. She enjoys writing about music, feminism, and local politics.