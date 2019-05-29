APTPUO and university reach tentative agreement

News

The agreement will now be presented to professors for ratification. Photo via Facebook.

The Association of Part-Time Professors of the University of Ottawa (APTPUO) and the university have reached a tentative first collective agreement for a group of professors in the Official Languages and Bilingualism Institute (OLBI).

The agreement will now be presented to these professors for ratification.

While the OLBI employs around 80 part-time professors, a group of between 30-40 of these professors don’t receive the benefits or the same pay or job security as others, which they’re asking for.

One of these part-time professors, whose identity the Fulcrum has agreed to protect due to concerns of disciplinary backlash, said the other group of professors in the OLBI gets paid about $75 more per hour, while also having the first pick at contract positions.

APTPUO vice president (internal) Thomas Boogaart said in an email under the tentative agreement this salary gap will partially close, with pay up 15 per cent. The pension plan is also extended to these professors for the first time under the tentative agreement, he added.

The OLBI offers courses in English and French as a second language and a second language certification, a master of arts in bilingualism studies, and language support services for U of O professors and staff.