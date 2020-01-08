Downtown shooting leaves one dead, three in hospital, police say

News

Incident took place on Gilmour Street on Wednesday morning



A shooting in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday morning has left one person dead and three others hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.



The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m on Gilmour Street in Centretown, about 1.5 kilometres away from the University of Ottawa campus.



The OPS said in a statement that the scene has been secured and the incident is “not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.”



Gilmour Street is closed between Kent and Lyon streets and the investigation is ongoing. People are asked to avoid the area.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

More to come.