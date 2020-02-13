In Photos: Wet’suwet’en supporters demonstrate outside Justice Building

News

Traffic was halted outside of the building on Wednesday when the group formed a circle around a handful of drum song performers

After occupying and camping out in the lobby of the Justice Building on Wellington Street for two nights, Indigenous youth and allies in Ottawa supporting the anti-pipeline demonstrators of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in B.C. hosted a demonstration outside of the building on Wednesday.

The group blocked off the intersection of Lyon Street and Wellington Street for at least half an hour, where many joined hands to form a circle around a handful of drum song performers.

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/The Fulcrum

The group would mobilize later that day, carrying out another demonstration in the downtown core.