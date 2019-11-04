Man injured in hit-and-run on King Edward Avenue

News

Collision reported to police at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning



A man in his 30s was injured in a hit-and-run that took place early Sunday morning at the intersection of Somerset Street East and King Edward Avenue on the edge of the University of Ottawa campus.



The collision was reported to the Ottawa Police Service just before 2:30 a.m., said Const. Amy Gagnon. The man suffered a broken arm and was treated by paramedics. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.



Const. Gagnon said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. There are no suspects at this time.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.