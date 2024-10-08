Annual Sandy Hill neighbourhood yard sale is back for 2024

Arts

The Sandy Hill Community Association hosted its annual yard sale again on Sept. 14. Under the supervision of a scorching sun, residents of all ages set up shop in front of their homes, selling a wide variety of clothes, equipment, and other trinkets. The sale served as a productive means of completing fall cleaning and reflected the rich diversity of thought, culture, and wealth that is situated in Sandy Hill.

The neighbourhood yard sale kicked off at 9 a.m., interrupting the regular rhythm of morning dog walkers and joggers, who kept stopping to shop. 48 homes took part in the sale, including three serving snacks and drinks. The large majority of the vendors were families or long-term residents of Sandy Hill, living in completely or semi-detached homes.

One vendor on Templeton Street said she was catering her items toward students, keeping the prices of kitchen utensils, board games, clothes, wall art, and electronics all under two dollars.

Blackburn Avenue had the highest concentration of houses participating in the yard sale. A vendor who has lived in Sandy Hill for 54 years mentioned that while the student population is “ok,” they can sometimes cause a ruckus. She added that her family has deep ties to the University of Ottawa, including her father, who was a professor.

She emphasized that Sandy Hill residents are not dumb and are well aware of the community’s proximity to the University. In fact, this is the very reason many of them have chosen to call it home. A young mother on Marlborough Street echoed this sentiment, stating her love for the mix of cultures, ages, and languages in Sandy Hill. “It’s boring in the suburbs,” she said.

The yard sale demonstrated just how many families are planning to raise children in the community. Multiple lemonade stands were manned by kids, not over the age of eight. One of these boys was hoping to raise money to buy books on an upcoming trip to France. Others sold biscuits and baked goods alongside their parents.

The families felt content in Sandy Hill. Jennifer, a resident of Russell Avenue, said that she felt safer as a woman walking around at night because of the active student population. Outside of an occasional loud party, she was very happy with her experience in Sandy Hill, “I love the young energy,” she said during the interaction.

Another Russell Avenue resident, Veronica, had similar things to say, “The good thing about students is that they’re always out.” Aside from serving amazing apple muffins, Veronica has seen Sandy Hill change and reflected on the old quaint house across the street that was recently redeveloped into multi-unit student housing. She remarked that no single family can live in the tiny space that one unit provides, and also laughed at the amount of rent the developer was charging prospective tenants.

As the seasons change and the school year officially kicks off, it is important to acknowledge the communities that exist in harmony with the University of Ottawa. The Sandy Hill Neighbourhood Yard Sale was an example of community building that brought together all facets of the Sandy Hill population for an exercise in mutualism. You can find all other Action Sandy Hill news and events on their website.

