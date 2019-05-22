CityFolk drops 2019 lineup

Arts

Leon Bridges and Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters among this year’s headliners. Photo courtesy of CityFolk.

Lansdowne Park Festival runs from Sept. 12-15

CityFolk has dropped the curtain on the lineup for this year’s edition of the four-day Lansdowne Park festival, featuring rising R&B star Leon Bridges and former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, among others.

Bridges rose to fame in the past few years, thanks in part to his first two hits, “River” and “Coming Home,” the latter the name of his 2015 debut album. Coming Home was nominated for best R&B album at the 58th Grammy Awards. His 2019 follow-up titled Good Thing solidified his status as an undeniable talent, featuring “Bad Bad News” and “Beyond.” Bridges will play the festival on Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, Robert Plant and the Sensational Spaceshifters will take the stage on Sept. 15. Mark Monahan, the festival’s artistic director, told the CBC “the band’s recent setlists have been littered with Led Zeppelin songs.”

Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace and the Strumbellas will also take the stage, along with Lucinda Williams, Rhye, Lucy Davis, Donovan Woods and the Opposition, Larkin Poe and over a dozen others.

Early bird festival passes go on sale this Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m., for $119 plus services fees. Meanwhile, VIP early bird passes start at $209 plus services fees. Regular tickets go on sale Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m..