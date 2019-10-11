In Photos: U of O hosts drag show as part of Pride Week

Arts

The drag show took place Thursday night in the University Centre. Photo: Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

The University of Ottawa hosted a drag show in the University Centre on Thursday night that featured Tatianna, a contestant on Season 2 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, along with a number of local queens. The event was part of the U of O’s Pride Week.

Along with the drag show, the week included a talk given by Amanda Jetté Knox, the author of “Love Lives Here: A Story of Thriving in a Transgender Family.”

On Thursday, the U of O men’s rugby team hosted a Pride night that featured a number of LGBTQ2S+ groups from across the region.

A Pride candy bar also appeared in the University Centre and the U of O unveiled a Pride crosswalk by University Square on Friday to mark National Coming Out Day.

